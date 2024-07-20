Mumbai Rains: BEST Bus Routes Diversions Due to Severe Waterlogging; Check Details

Heavy rainfall since early this morning has significantly disrupted daily life across Mumbai. The Andheri subway has been shut down due to severe waterlogging, while BEST bus routes have been rerouted from Shell Colony in Chembur Fatak to Chembur Naka as a result of the same issue.

Meanwhile, BEST has diverted route numbers 360, 355, and 357 via Chembur Naka due to waterlogging at Shell Colony in Chembur. Similarly, route numbers 302, 303, 322, and 517 have been diverted via Bailbazar due to waterlogging at Sheetal Talkies in Kurla. Route numbers 488 and 533 have been diverted via Bail Maniklal Estate, Jambul Pada, due to waterlogging in Kurla. Route numbers 460 and 488 have been diverted via Seepz Marol Maroshi, JVLR due to waterlogging at Aarey Unit No. 22.

Since this morning, four incidents of tree falls have been reported. Although rail traffic is said to be operating normally, commuters on the Central Line have experienced delays of 10 to 15 minutes.

