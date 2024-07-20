Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Moderate to Heavy Rainfall for City and Suburbs

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted moderate to heavy rainfall across the city and suburbs, with the possibility of very heavy rain in isolated areas.

Heavy rainfall since early this morning has disrupted normal life across several parts of Mumbai. The Andheri subway has been closed due to waterlogging, and BEST bus routes have been diverted from Shell Colony in Chembur Fatak to Chembur Naka.

In the past 24 hours, Mumbai City recorded 91 mm of rainfall, while the Eastern suburbs experienced 87 mm and the Western suburbs saw 93 mm of rainfall.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Andheri Subway has been closed to traffic due to waterlogging. Waterlogging has also affected the Malad, Dahisar, Mankhurd, Poisar, and Khar Subways, although traffic is being permitted in these areas as pumps work to clear the water.