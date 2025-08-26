Mumbai Businessman Gets Death Threats From Chhota Shakeel Gang Over Iran Trade Dispute

A 51-year-old businessman who is the resident of Nepean Sea Road in Mumbai received death threats from the Chhota Shakeel gang over a trade dispute with an Iranian company, according to the news agency IANS. The businessman, who trades chemicals and petrochemicals, has lodged a complaint with the Mumbai Police.

The complainant has offices in the Fort area of south Mumbai and Dubai. The businessman alleged that he received threat calls from Pakistan, purportedly from Chhota Shakeel’s office. The caller initially demanded an extortion amount of Rs 2 crore. Later, it rose to Rs 80 crore allegedly to settle the matter with the Iranian company. The caller warned him of a “Baba Siddiqui” fate if he did not pay the amount.

#BREAKING A 51-year-old Mumbai businessman in the chemicals and petrochemicals trade has received death threats from the Chhota Shakeel gang over a trade dispute with an Iranian company. Extortion demands rose from ₹2 crore to ₹80 crore, warning him of a “Baba Siddiqui” fate.… pic.twitter.com/J64XO4HsYc — IANS (@ians_india) August 26, 2025

As per the complaint, the 51-year-old had imported oil from Iran in 2015. At the time of war between Iran and Israel, the US imposed sanctions on Iran during that period, he alleged that he made payments in Dubai as requested by the Iranian supplier.

Also Read | Mumbai: Senior Doctor Duped of ₹25 Lakh in Share Trading Scam; Two Arrested.

Later, the Iranian company claimed that they had not received payment for certain consignments and initiated arbitration proceedings in Iran. The businessman did not appear for the arbitration in Iran, which resulted in an ex parte award in favour of the Iranian company, according to the FJP report.

Later, the Iranian company approached the Bombay High Court seeking attachment of his property in Mumbai based on the Iranian order. The court rejected the company's plea, though the civil suit is still pending a final hearing.

Mumbai Police and the Anti-Extortion Cell are investigating a possible international extortion racket linked to organised crime.