Mumbai: Cab Driver Beaten by Policeman Outside CSMT Station, Suspended After Video Goes Viral | WATCH

A video of a cab driver being beaten by a constable in front of the CSMT railway station has gone viral. The incident, which occurred around 4 a.m., involves Maroof Ahmed Khan, the driver of the vehicle with registration number MH 01 EM 7465.

Head constable Rupesh Manik Randive has been suspended from @MumbaiPolice in the case of beating a cab driver. @mumbaimatterz@RoadsOfMumbaihttps://t.co/DABXKul5ee — Vishal Singh (@VishooSingh) August 16, 2024

Khan claims he was assaulted without cause after he stopped his cab to pick up a passenger. According to Khan, a policeman demanded he move the vehicle. Khan explained that his passenger was on their way, but the officer slapped him and continued the assault until he left the scene.

Following the altercation, Khan was taken to GT Hospital for treatment. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pravin Munde confirmed that Head Constable Rupesh Manik Randive has been suspended in connection with the case after the video went viral.