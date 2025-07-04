Mumbai: Can New AI Tech at KEM Hospital Detect Breast Cancer Without Touch or Radiation? 7,000 Women Enrolled in Trial

KEM Hospital in Mumbai has rolled out its most extensive and costliest BMC-funded clinical trial yet, involving 7,000 women, The Times of India reported. The trial, expected to run for 12 to 28 months, aims to test a new AI-powered thermal imaging technology that could transform the way breast cancer is diagnosed. Unlike conventional mammography, the trial device is contactless and does not require breast compression, eliminating the discomfort often associated with X-ray-based screening. During the scan, the patient sits alone in a private space, positioned at a set distance from the device, ensuring both privacy and ease.

The device scans over 400,000 temperature points on the chest to identify abnormal heat patterns. Within 24 hours, it generates a "breast health score" using artificial intelligence, which categorizes findings as benign, malignant, or requiring further evaluation, TOI reported.

Participants will undergo three different screenings—mammogram, ultrasound, and the AI-based thermal scan—to assess the new technology’s diagnostic accuracy. While thermal imaging has been used since the 2000s, the report notes that earlier models often flagged heat from infections or inflammations, leading to false positives and unnecessary stress for patients. The new AI-based system aims to reduce such errors by improving the precision of heat-pattern analysis.

The report also mentioned that the device, developed by Bengaluru-based NIRAMAI Health Analytix and costing Rs 50 lakh, is currently stationed at KEM Hospital at no charge as part of a clinical validation project under BMC’s startup incubation programme. The trial will determine whether the hospital retains the machine for long-term use.

In addition to the trial, KEM has opened a new 15-bed ward exclusively for breast-related ailments. This expansion comes 14 years after the hospital set up Mumbai’s first breast clinic at a civic facility, marking another step toward specialized care for women's health.