Mumbai: Case Filed Against 4 for Feeding Pigeons at Bandra Talao

Bandra Police registered a case against four individuals, including a woman, for feeding pigeons near Bandra Talao in Mumbai for violating a recent Bombay High Court order. Police registered an FIR against a resident of Nalasopara, Mehtab Shaikh (27), Nikhil Saroj from Bandra (21) and Salam Kumar (22) and an unidentified woman who sped away on a bike. The case has been filed under BNS Sections 270, 271, 223, and 221.

BMC officials on Thursday, September 18, around 11 am visited Bandra Talao and initially noticed three men feeding pigeons despite a BMC notice board prohibiting it. According to the police officer from Bandra Police station said, the three accused were served a notice and let go. Meanwhile, the team have sought details from the RTO about the motorcycle that the woman has used to reach the talao. The four argued with civic officials who warned them.

A police officer said the woman sped away after cops were called in. The three youths were brought to the police who were served notice and let go.