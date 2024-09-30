Mumbai: Central Railway Installs 4,626 CCTV Cameras in Suburban Local Trains to Ensure Women’s Safety

Central Railway has taken a vital step to enhance the safety of women passengers by installing 4,626 CCTV cameras in 771 coaches of suburban local trains. This initiative was executed at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, where each women's coach is equipped with four to eight cameras. In addition to local trains, 2,820 CCTV cameras have been installed in 456 coaches of Vande Bharat trains, diesel electric multiple units, mainline electric multiple units, and mail-express trains.

Central Railway is also implementing a talkback system in coaches, allowing women passengers to interact with guards during emergencies. This system has already been installed in over 90 percent, or 135 women coaches, with plans to complete installations in the remaining coaches. The system enables women to communicate with guards within seconds by simply pressing a button. In critical situations, it allows for the immediate stopping of the train if necessary, ensuring swift assistance for passengers. Additionally, the system features a call recording facility, which will be essential for legal investigations.

Central Railway Fleet Overview

Total Local Trains: 170 in the Central Railway fleet

Women Coaches: 771 dedicated coaches for women

CCTV Cameras in Local Trains: 4,626 installed cameras

CCTV in Other Coaches: 2,820 cameras installed in EMU, DMU, MEMU, and Mail Express coaches

Coaches with Talkback System: 135 coaches equipped with the talkback system

24-Hour Monitoring for Women's Safety

A total of six compartments in the first and second class of the 12 Railway coaches are reserved exclusively for women. To enhance security, personnel from the Maharashtra Railway Police, Railway Protection Force, Home Guards, and Maharashtra Security Force are deployed in these coaches, particularly during nighttime to prevent crime.

Additionally, systems such as CCTV and talkback are being installed to bolster safety measures. The CCTV will facilitate 24-hour surveillance, with recordings stored for up to 30 days.