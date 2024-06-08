Mumbai: Check High Tide and Low Timings Today

Finally, Mumbaikars are experiencing light rainfall after enduring a scorching heatwave. The weather forecast for Mumbai and its suburbs this Saturday calls for partly cloudy skies with a chance of light rain and thunderstorms. The maximum temperature is forecasted to reach about 35 degrees Celsius, with the minimum expected to be around 29 degrees Celsius.

Today's Tide Timings

High Tide :

1334 hrs : 4.58 mtr

0113 hrs (dt 09.06.2024) : 3.86 mtr



Low Tide :

1941 hrs : 1.76 mtr

0708 hrs (dt 09.06.2024) : 0.64 mtr

Meanwhile on On Wednesday morning, Mumbai experienced its first pre-monsoon showers of the season, offering relief to residents from the intense heat and humidity. Reports from a civic official indicated that areas like Dadar, Kandivali, Magathane, Oshiwara, Wadala, and Ghatkopar received rainfall between 4 mm to 26 mm between 7 am and 8 am. Furthermore, light rain was observed in some sections of central and south Mumbai.