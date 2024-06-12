Mumbai: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Expands Terminal Entry Points to 68; Reduces Waiting Time

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has unveiled a substantial upgrade to its terminal entry system, boosting the number of eGates from 24 to 68. This development positions CSMIA as the country's leader in eGate provision at the kerbside/landside.

The expansion is poised to significantly enhance the airport's processing capabilities, with Terminal 2 now able to handle 7,440 passengers per hour and Terminal 1 accommodating 2,160 passengers per hour. This represents a threefold increase in capacity, promising to drastically reduce waiting times to under one minute at the kerbside.

The latest initiative to expand its advanced digital gateway program is set to enhance the travel experience for all passengers, whether enrolled in DigiYatra or not, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

"By increasing the number of eGates and integrating advanced biometric systems, we are committed to ensuring swift, secure and seamless travel for all our passengers," said the spokesperson, on the expansion of its DigiYatra facility.

At CSMIA, the Digital Gateway integrates technology, process efficiency, big data analytics, and design thinking to offer passengers an exceptional travel experience. This innovative approach has resulted in a remarkable increase in terminal entry points, soaring from 24 to 68, solely through the implementation of advanced technology, eliminating the necessity for significant civil works. Notably, the Digital Gateway at Terminal 2 now features 28 dedicated DigiYatra e-gates and 28 dedicated non-DigiYatra e-gates, further streamlining the passenger journey.