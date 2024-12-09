Mumbai Chills at 13.7 Degrees Celsius; IMD Predicts Temperatures to Stay Below 20 Degrees

Mumbai recorded a minimum temperature of 13.7 degrees Celsius on Monday, December 9, according to a report by The Indian Express. This made it the coldest December day in the past nine years. The last time the city experienced such low temperatures in December was in 2015. Mumbaikars woke up to chilly winds, marking a significant drop in temperatures.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Maharashtra's capital city is expected to remain cold throughout the week, with minimum temperatures likely to stay below 20 degrees Celsius. In its latest bulletin, the IMD predicted that the minimum temperature would remain below 17 degrees Celsius until December 11, after which it may rise to between 19 and 21 degrees Celsius by Friday, December 13.

As mentioned earlier #Mumbai seen the coldest morning of season so far with minimum temperature of 13.7°C.#Mumbaiweatherhttps://t.co/zGnx1WEhX9pic.twitter.com/x16zXlukih — WeatherMan of Thane (@UmredkarBhupen) December 9, 2024

Minimum temperatures:



Pune 12°C 📉

Mumbai 13.7°C 📉



Will Mumbai's winter overtake Pune!?🥶 #MumbaiWinters — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) December 9, 2024

Daytime temperatures are expected to hover between 31 and 32 degrees Celsius until Saturday. The arrival of cold waves comes just days after the city experienced its hottest December day in 15 years. On December 4, Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 37.3 degrees Celsius, the highest for December since 2008.