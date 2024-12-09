Maharashtra Weather Update: Cold Wave Returns, Dhule Records Lowest Temperature of 9.5 Degrees Celsius

After a brief break, the cold wave has returned to several parts of Maharashtra following the subsiding of the cyclone and low-pressure area. The state experienced unseasonal rains over the past two weeks, with some areas witnessing heavy downpours. However, as the rains have stopped, cold wave conditions are intensifying across districts, including Mumbai.

The cold wave is expected to persist across the state for the next 10 days, with a gradual intensification of cold weather starting from Khandesh and Nashik. However, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that Vidarbha will begin to feel the effects of the cold wave from Tuesday, December 10.

The flow of cold winds from the north has increased, causing a significant drop in temperatures across the state. North Maharashtra is particularly affected, with the mercury dipping below 10 degrees Celsius. Today, temperatures are expected to drop further across most parts of the state, except for Mumbai and the Konkan region, where the cold is likely to be less severe.

The lowest temperature was recorded at Dhule Agricultural College, at a minimum of 9.5 degrees Celsius, while Jalgaon reported a drop to 10 degrees Celsius. On Sunday, the highest temperature in the state was recorded in Jeur, at 34.5 degrees Celsius.

The drop in temperature is attributed to the strengthening winds from the west and the cold wave sweeping through the hilly regions of North India. In North Maharashtra and Vidarbha, temperatures have plunged below 10 degrees Celsius. Even coastal areas like Mumbai and the Konkan region are experiencing a noticeable drop in temperature. The weather department has warned that the cold wave could worsen in the next 24 to 48 hours due to clear skies and further temperature drops.

The cold weather is expected to persist in Maharashtra for the next 10 days, with cities like Nashik already feeling the effects. Nashik recorded a sudden temperature drop of 4 degrees in a single day, bringing the temperature down to 12 degrees Celsius, leaving residents shivering.

Meanwhile, Delhi and adjoining areas have witnessed rain since Sunday night, causing temperatures to dip further. The IMD has also predicted light thunderstorms, lightning, and moderate rain in parts of North Delhi and adjoining regions of West Uttar Pradesh within the next two hours.

Light thunderstorm with lightning accomapanied with Light rain at a few places and moderate rain at one or two places of North Delhi and adjoining West Uttar Pradesh during very likely to occur during next two hours . #Delhi#WeatherUpdate#weatheralert@moesgoi@RWFC_ND… pic.twitter.com/49djmIMMN4 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 8, 2024

Additionally, snowfall in states like Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir has significantly increased the cold wave's impact, affecting regions from central India to the northeast.