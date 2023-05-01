Delhi's iconic Sonnet Cricket Club to shut down, Rishabh Pant gets emotional

Sonnet Cricket Academy will not operate from Delhi University’s Sri Venkateswara College from Monday after the latter refused to renew its agreement after a review of policies, a college official said.The academy, which had been operating from the college since 2000, called the move a “black day” for cricket on Sunday, urging the college to reconsider its decision as it does not have any playground to practise.

The club’s agreement with the college was terminated in September 2022 and it had been using the college ground on an extension.At present, 100 boys are under training at the academy.Seeing the reports of the eviction, Pant took to Twitter to express his disappointment over the same. "It is so disheartening to see my club that has produced so many international cricketers over the years and continues to do so has been served an eviction notice. It played a major role in shaping my cricketing career and many more like me. This is like a home for all of us," Pant tweeted.

The Sonnet Cricket Club has been an institution of learning for budding cricketers for many years. Established back in 1969, the club has fleshed out many star cricketers like Rishabh Pant, Lucknow Super Giants star, Ayush Badoni, and Mumbai Indians star, Hrithik Shokeen.With it having no home now, Pant also requested the college reconsider its decision. In a tweet, the 25-year-old opined that the players have always followed the rules of the institution."We have always followed the rules set by the college. I would like to request the governing bodies of Venkateshwara College to reconsider this as Sonnet club is not just a club, it’s like a heritage institution and a home for so many budding cricketers," Pant tweeted.