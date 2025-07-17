Mumbai: Clash Erupts Between Supporters of BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar and NCP-SCP MLA Jitendra Awhad Inside Vidhan Bhavan Premises (VIDEO)

Maharashtra Assembly Fight Video: A major scuffle broke out between supporters of Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Gopichand Padalkar inside the Maharashtra Assembly premises on Thursday, July 17, 2025. The altercation turned so violent that some of the workers tore each other's clothes during the clash.

The clash came a day after a heated exchange between the two MLAs outside the Vidhan Bhavan. A video of the argument, which surfaced online, showed Padalkar using abusive language.

Speaking to reporters after the incident, Awhad expressed anger. He said people came in like goons and engaged in violence, using abusive language about his mother and sister. He questioned whether this kind of behaviour represents parliamentary language. Awhad claimed that the attackers had come to harm him and raised concerns about the safety of elected representatives inside the Assembly.

"If MLAs aren’t safe inside the Assembly, then why remain an MLA? The entire state of Maharashtra knows who the attacker was. Despite that, we are repeatedly being asked for evidence. The whole country saw who launched the attack," Awhad said.

Former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray condemned the incident and questioned how such individuals were allowed entry. He demanded action against those who granted them passes. Thackeray said the situation in the state has become such that even MLAs are not safe and criticised the arrogance of those in power. "What significance does the Vidhan Bhavan hold anymore if such incidents are allowed to happen there? It is not just any ordinary street, but the sacred temple of democracy," he said.

Meanwhile, Gopichand Padalkar distanced himself from the incident. He claimed reportedly to have no knowledge of what had occurred and said people should ask those directly involved.