Mumbai Cleanup Drive: BMC Removes Nearly 2,000 Illegal Posters

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) undertook a large-scale cleanup operation on Saturday, removing close to 2,000 illegal posters and banners from various parts of the city. The crackdown came ahead of the December 5 oath-taking ceremony of the Chief Minister and two Deputy Chief Ministers, held at Azad Maidan in Fort.

The city had been inundated with posters and banners, many of which featured political party workers congratulating the newly appointed leaders and extending a warm welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah, who attended the event.

According to the BMC’s action report, a total of 1,923 illegal posters and banners were taken down. The highest number of removals—766—occurred in A Ward, covering Fort, Churchgate, Marine Drive, Colaba, and Nariman Point. This included 605 flags alone.

Other wards also saw significant action, with 140 illegal displays removed from S Ward, covering parts of Bhandup and Powai, and 106 from G North Ward, which includes Dadar and Mahim.

A senior BMC official stated that the municipal commissioner had issued strict directives to clear all unauthorized posters and banners promptly to maintain the city’s aesthetics and ensure public spaces were not defaced.