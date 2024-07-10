Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Stops Convoy to Assist Injured Woman in Auto Rickshaw Accident in Vikhroli; Watch Video

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde noticed an auto rickshaw accident on Vikhroli Road in Mumbai on Wednesday, July 10, while leaving Thane for the assembly session at State Vidhan Bhavan.

The Maharashtra CM immediately halted his convoy and approached the woman who was injured in the accident. He genuinely concernedly inquired about her condition and arranged for the ambulance from his convoy, along with an official, to admit her to a nearby hospital.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde halted his convoy to aid an injured woman in a Vikhroli auto-rickshaw accident, arranging immediate medical assistance.@mieknathshinde#Maharashtra#Accident#Vikhrolipic.twitter.com/GexTcmsHsk — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) July 10, 2024

This is not the first time that CM Shinde has shown his humble gesture towards citizens. Earlier in July, when he was travelling from Thane to Vidhan Bhavan for the monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature, he noticed 2 Jain sadhvis (Jain woman nuns) in a distressing situation near Ghatkopar's Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar, whose vehicle had been involved in an accident.

CM quickly ordered his vehicles to stop and rushed to the two Jain woman monks to inquire about their condition. Upon learning about the accident and examining their car, CM Shinde instructed the ambulance in his convoy to help the injured woman monks reach the hospital.