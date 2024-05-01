WATCH: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Halts Convoy Between Mulund and Bhandup on Eastern Expressway, Ensures Safety After Tanker Accident
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 1, 2024 09:17 AM2024-05-01T09:17:03+5:302024-05-01T09:17:28+5:30
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stopped his convoy between Mulund and Bhandup on the Eastern expressway while coming to Mumbai from his residence in Thane district after he saw a tanker accident resulting in an oil spill on the road.
CM Eknath Shinde stayed there for a few minutes and ensured the location was secured and no one skidded due to an oil spill on the road.
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde On Eastern Expressway
#WATCH | While coming to Mumbai from his residence in Thane, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde stopped his convoy between Mulund and Bhandup at the Eastern expressway after seeing a tanker accident resulting in an oil spill. CM stayed there and ensured that the location was secured… pic.twitter.com/GLOfUgV0HM— ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2024