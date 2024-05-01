WATCH: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Halts Convoy Between Mulund and Bhandup on Eastern Expressway, Ensures Safety After Tanker Accident

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stopped his convoy between Mulund and Bhandup on the Eastern expressway while coming to Mumbai from his residence in Thane district after he saw a tanker accident resulting in an oil spill on the road.

CM Eknath Shinde stayed there for a few minutes and ensured the location was secured and no one skidded due to an oil spill on the road.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde On Eastern Expressway