Mumbai Coastal Road: 12 Lakh Vehicles Travelled on Southern Route So Far, 80,000 on Northern Route

Mumbai:The Coastal Road project has given impetus to Mumbaikars' journey with as many as 12,28,279 vehicles having travelled on the southern route so far, while more than 80,000 vehicles have been plying on the recently opened northern line in four days. Passengers travelling on one lane between Worli and Marine Drive are now saving time and fuel with the opening of the line from Marine Drive to Worli. Mumbaikars are opting for the coastal road as it takes eight to 10 minutes for a 40-minute journey. After the completion of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link connection, the journey from Marine Drive to Bandra can be done in 12 minutes.

The South line of the Dharamveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Mumbai Coastal Road Project from Worli to Marine Drive was opened in March, while the Northern line started on June 11. Mumbaikars were very curious about this much-awaited route. On the first day, 15,836 vehicles travelled on the South Channel from 8 am to 8 pm, while 20,000 vehicles passed through the North Channel on the first day.

Coastal Road- Marine Drive to Worli-South Channel

Number of vehicles:

March 2024- 2,63,610

April 2024 - 436,150

May 2024- 5,28,519

June 11 -20,450

89.67 per cent of the work on the coastal road project has been completed and the work of installing bow string arch girders for the Bandra-Worli Sea Link connection is in progress by July. It will be possible to travel to Bandra Worli Sea-Lick by the end of July. Once the Bandra-Worli Sea Link connection is completed, the journey from Marine Drive to Bandra can be done in just 12 minutes.