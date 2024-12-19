Mumbai Coastal Road Accident: Two Cars Collide Head-On, Tunnel Closed Temporarily (Watch Video)

A day after a major boat accident in Mumbai, a head-on collision between two cars disrupted traffic on the Mumbai Coastal Road on Thursday morning.

The accident occurred in the Coastal Road tunnel leading to Nariman Point in Mumbai on Thursday, December 19, causing a temporary traffic jam. Both vehicles sustained significant damage, and the cause of the collision is yet to be determined. Police arrived at the scene, initiated an inquiry, and sent injured commuters to the hospital.

The Coastal Road Tunnel, which connects Nariman Point to Bandra, was temporarily closed following the accident. The collision caused traffic jams, and the route from Nariman Point has been diverted.

Both vehicles suffered severe front and side damage, and the driver of one vehicle sustained injuries. Authorities are working to remove the damaged vehicles and restore normal traffic flow. Police are conducting an investigation into the accident. CCTV footage from the area will be reviewed to determine the exact cause of the accident.

However, according to the viral photos and videos, both cars are seen facing each other, indicating that the accident likely occurred when the vehicles collided head-on. Traffic police can be seen arriving at the scene. The Coastal Road was inaugurated by Eknath Shinde on March 10, with Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis also present at the event.