Mumbai Traffic Update: Vehicular Congestion Expected On Bandra-Worli Sealink Ahead of Diljit Dosanjh Concert at Mahalaxmi Race Course

As excitement by fans for the concert by Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh at Mahalaxmi Race Course today, December 19, Mumbai Traffic Police warrened commuters to expect significant vehicular congestion on the Bandra-Worli Sealink. The concert is scheduled for evening today, with gates opening at 5 PM.

"In view of the public event at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in the evening, there will be traffic congestion on the sea link towards the Mahalaxmi race course. Commuters are advised to plan their journey well in advance, said Mumbai Traffic Police in a post on X.

In light of the public event, authorities have advised residents and commuters to plan their journeys well in advance to avoid delays. Diljit Dosanjh's performance is part of his Dil-Luminati India Tour, which has garnered immense popularity following sold-out shows across multiple cities. The Mahalaxmi concert is expected to draw large crowds, further contributing to traffic congestion in the area.

Parking will not be available at the venue, prompting officials to recommend the use of public transport for attendees. The nearest local train station is Mahalaxmi on the Western Line, and Byculla on the Central Line is also accessible. Additionally, the Jacob Circle monorail station is nearby.