Mumbai Coastal Road: Check Entry & Exit Points and Speed Limits; All Details Inside

Mumbai Traffic Police has enforced restrictions on vehicle entry along the Dharmveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Marg, commonly known as Coastal Road. The newly imposed regulations prohibit the following vehicles from accessing this route.

Restrictions on Dharmveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Marg (Coastal Road)

Prohibited Vehicles:

Heavy vehicles, trailers, mixers, tractors, and heavy goods vehicles (excluding BEST/ST buses and passenger vehicles).

All goods carrier vehicles.

Allowed Vehicles:

Two-wheelers, bicycles, and motorcycles/scooters for disabled persons (including sidecars)

Three-wheelers

Animal-drawn carts, tangas, and handcarts

Pedestrians:

Allowed

Speed Limits and Entry/Exit Points on Dharmveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Marg (Coastal Road)

Maximum Speed Limits:

Straight Road: 80 km/h

Tunnel: 60 km/h

Turning Points and Entry/Exit: 40 km/h



Entry and Exit Points on Dharmveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Marg (Coastal Road)

North Bound Entry Points:

Marine Drive (Princess Street Bridge)

Amersons Garden

Barrister Rajani Patel Chowk (Lotus Junction)

Exit Points: