Mumbai Coastal Road: Lamborghini Car Catches Fire on Christmas Night; Business Tycoon Gautam Singhania Shares Video

A fire broke out inside a moving Lamborghini car on the Coastal Road in Mumbai on Wednesday night, December 25. No injuries were reported in the car fire incident, which occurred at around 10:20 PM on Christmas Day celebration.

One fire engine was promptly dispatched to the spot. The blaze was doused in approximately 45 minutes, told a fire brigade official to news agency PTI. The information about the exact number of occupants in the car and the cause of the fire are not available immediately.

Spotted by me: A Lamborghini engulfed in flames on Coastal Road, Mumbai. Incidents like this raise serious concerns about the reliability and safety standards of Lamborghini. For the price and reputation, one expects uncompromising quality—not potential hazards.@MumbaiPolice… pic.twitter.com/lIC7mYtoCB — Gautam Singhania (@SinghaniaGautam) December 25, 2024

Business tycoon and car enthusiast Gautam Singhania shared a video of the affected car on his social media accounts, including on X (formerly known as Twitter). While sharing a clip he said, "Spotted by me: A Lamborghini engulfed in flames on Coastal Road, Mumbai. Incidents like this raise serious concerns about the reliability and safety standards of Lamborghini. For the price and reputation, one expects uncompromising quality—not potential hazards."

Another video shows flames in the cabin of the orange-coloured car with Gujarat registration number, and a man attempting to put them out.