Mumbai Coastal Road Safety in Spotlight: BMC Plans Special Speed Bumps to Curb Accidents

The Mumbai Coastal Road is now dealing with safety issues. Vehicles are frequently overspeeding on the route, and the recent tunnel fire incident is quite alarming. The Brihnamumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is now exploring new options that will help it in curbing accidents. The civic body plans to install speed bumps that are specially designed for this route. Mantayya Swamy, Chief Engineer, Coastal Road Project, said, “The administration is in discussions with the traffic department about placing specific types of speed breakers at crucial points to prevent accidents.” He further added that they are conducting a detailed study and will carefully examine why accidents on the Coastal Road are occurring in the tunnel section.

Coastal Road Speed Limit:

Vehicles have to run under the speed limit as it is a crucial tunnel region. The speed limit inside the Coastal Road tunnel is 60 kmph, on the open segment, the limit increases up to 80 kmph, and 40 kmph on the interchanges.

Despite the high-tech camera being installed on both sides, vehicle drivers ignore the rules, said the authorities. Some drivers enter the lane dedicated particularly for the BEST bus, which increases the risk of collisions.

In August, the Mumbai Traffic Police reported that over 4,000 motorists had been penalized for speeding this year, with fines totaling ₹82 lakh, of which ₹31 lakh has already been collected. According to RTO data, luxury vehicles such as BMWs, Audis, and Mercedes-Benz are among the frequent offenders.

To address the issue, interceptor vehicles and enforcement squads have been stationed at major entry and exit points, keeping an eye on the 18,000–20,000 vehicles that travel this stretch daily.

However, residents are calling for safer infrastructure alongside strict enforcement. “We just want to feel secure driving here. Every week, there’s news of some mishap,” said a Breach Candy resident who regularly uses the Coastal Road.