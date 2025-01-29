Mumbai: Cocaine Smuggling Attempt Using Capsules Foiled; Three Ugandan Nationals Arrested

In a major crackdown, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has uncovered an attempt to smuggle cocaine using capsules ingested by the traffickers. Three Ugandan nationals were arrested, and authorities seized 2,197 grams of cocaine from them. The accused have been charged under the NDPS Act, and a court has remanded them to 14 days of judicial custody.

The DRI launched a special operation in response to the growing instances of drug smuggling from abroad. Recently, three Ugandan nationals arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, raising suspicion. Upon investigation, it was discovered that they had ingested capsules suspected to contain drugs. The trio was detained and presented before the court, where the DRI sought permission for medical examination.

After receiving court approval, the accused were admitted to J.J. Hospital for treatment. During the medical procedure, doctors extracted 170 capsules from their stomachs, revealing cocaine concealed within.

The total weight of the seized cocaine was 2.197 kilograms, with an estimated international market value of ₹22 crore. Following the seizure, the DRI registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and arrested the three suspects.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the cocaine was handed over to the accused in Uganda and was intended to be delivered to associates in Mumbai. However, before they could leave the airport, DRI officials apprehended them.

This operation highlights the increasing use of innovative methods by drug traffickers and the DRI's vigilance in combating such illegal activities.