Mumbai: Cocaine Worth Rs 5.23 Crore Seized in Santacruz; Nigerian National Arrested

In a major anti-narcotics operation, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police seized 523 grams of cocaine worth ₹5.23 crore from Santacruz (East) early Saturday morning. A Nigerian national has been arrested in connection with the seizure.

According to officials, the operation took place around 4:15 a.m. on October 11, 2025. A police patrolling team noticed a man standing suspiciously on the footpath outside Diamond Ayva Hostel on Hansmukh Road, Vakola. Acting promptly, the officers called independent witnesses (panchas) to the spot and conducted a search.

During the inspection, the team found a white nylon bag in the man’s possession containing 523 grams of cocaine packed in a transparent press-lock plastic pouch. A senior officer said that a field test was conducted using a special detection kit, and the powder turned light blue upon chemical testing, confirming it to be cocaine.

Based on a formal complaint filed by Police Constable Amol Salunkhe, the Bandra Unit of the ANC registered an offence under Sections 8(c) and 21(c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 against the accused, identified as Nsude Chimaobi Igwesi (30). He has been taken into custody for further investigation.