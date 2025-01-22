Mumbai: Cold and Fever Patients Flood J J Hospital, Outpacing Major Disease Cases Like Cancer

The number of patients visiting Mumbai's J.J. Hospital's OPD (Outpatient Department) from across Mumbai and Maharashtra continues to rise steadily. Recent hospital statistics reveal that more patients seek treatment for common illnesses like cold, cough, and fever than for major diseases such as cancer. According to medical experts, this trend is linked to climate change, which has contributed to a significant rise in viral infections.

The hospital's management and information system has been experiencing technical difficulties for some time, forcing staff to maintain written records instead of digital ones. Despite this challenge, J.J. Hospital continues to serve 3,000 to 4,000 OPD patients daily and approximately 1.1 million patients annually for various ailments.

Commenting on the surge in patients with cold and fever, Dr. Sanjay Surase, Superintendent of J.J. Hospital, noted, “Due to viral infections, a large number of patients with cold and cough visit the hospital's OPD for treatment, outnumbering those with major diseases. This is a common trend observed in all public hospitals.”

Patient Statistics by Department