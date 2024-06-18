Mumbai College Bomb Threat: Hinduja College of Commerce in Mumbai Receives Threatening Mail

Hinduja College of Commerce in Charni Road received a bomb threat via email Tuesday morning, prompting the Bomb Squad and VP Road Police staff to rush to the scene for a search operation.Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Principal Dr. Minu B. Madlani said, "We received a threat through email. I reported it to the VP Police Station and to my management."

The police, accompanied by the bomb squad, conducted a thorough investigation and determined the threat to be a hoax. "Everyone is safe," Madlani assured.Regarding the evacuation procedure, Madlani explained that students were immediately evacuated and all morning lectures were canceled as a precautionary measure. "Now things are normal," she added. In Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, multiple colleges and schools were targeted with similar threats in the past. In May alone, approximately 100 schools and 15 colleges across Delhi and Noida received threatening emails warning of bomb attacks.

