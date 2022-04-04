Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey order transfer of 7 cops after citizen tweets alleging harassment

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey yesterday abruptly transferred seven policemen. The action was taken at the Samtanagar police station in Mumbai on the charge of allegedly beating up a person who had come for passport renewal. The complaint was lodged with Sanjay Pandey via tweet. Samata Nagar police station senior police inspector Anandrao Hake, police inspector Ravindra Padwal, sub-inspector of police Bhagwat Vyavahare, constables Nilesh Rajapure, Anjali Gawli, Ashok Gadhve and Prashant Thakur have been transferred to Naigaum division. Discussions are going on among the police regarding the transfer action.

According to police sources, the action came after a senior citizen tagged Pandey in her tweet stating she was harassed by officials of Samta Nagar police station in a passport matter.

As per her complaint, the senior citizen had applied for a passport and Samta Nagar police had sent an ‘all clear’ report to the special branch (SB). But the special branch sent it back with a query over a pending case of the complainant in Chennai. The senior citizen showed police a relief order from Madras high court.

After this, Sanjay Pandey transferred the police.

Discussions are on that Sanjay Pandey has ordered the transfer without hearing the side of the girl's complaint. Police are known to be upset over the matter. Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajendra Mohite has been asked to investigate and report. It remains to be seen what action will be taken in this regard.

Sanjay Pandey active on Twitter

After taking over as Mumbai Police Commissioner, Sanjay Pandey has been in touch with Mumbaikars through social media.