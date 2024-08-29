Mumbai Crime: 12-Year-Old Boy's Murder Suspect Arrested by Delhi Police from Red Light Area

Based on information provided by Mumbai Police, Delhi Police arrested Mumbai's most wanted killer from a red light area in Delhi. The accused, identified as Bipul Biren Sikari, was wanted in connection with the sexual assault and murder of a minor.

Mumbai Police had been relentlessly searching for Bipul Biren Sikari, who had been on the run after being accused of sexually assaulting and murdering a minor. During this time, he fled Mumbai and took refuge in Delhi. A Mumbai Police informant in Delhi tipped them off that Sikari had arrived in a red light area in Delhi. The informant was instructed by Mumbai Police to somehow detain Sikari. To do so, the informant offered him alcohol, and Sikari became heavily intoxicated. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police alerted Delhi Police, who then arrested Sikari.

DCP Prashant Kadam revealed that Sikari had been absconding since March 5, and Mumbai Police had formed more than 10 teams to apprehend him. The police had traveled to nearly nine states in their efforts to catch him. During their investigation, they discovered that Sikari had previously been a pimp, leading Mumbai Police to keep their informants on alert in the red light areas where he was likely to go. On August 21, Sikari was spotted in Delhi's red light area and was subsequently arrested.

An officer revealed that Sikari lived in a rented house near the deceased boy's home and had engaged in sexual activity with the boy. On January 28, the day the 12-year-old boy went missing, Sikari had taken him along. When they were delayed in returning home, the boy became scared and told Sikari that if his mother scolded him for being late, he would reveal everything. Fearing that the boy would expose him, Sikari murdered him.

On March 5, when the boy's headless body was found in Wadala's creek, there was a wave of anger among the local residents. They soon learned that the boy had been with Sikari on the day he went missing. Enraged, they beat up Sikari and handed him over to the Wadala Truck Terminal (WTT) Police Station. Sikari was badly injured due to the beating and his head was bleeding and when a police officer asked him to wash his head, he took advantage of the situation and managed to escape.

Sikari fled from Wadala, traveling through Sion, Kalyan, Pune, and Jammu before reaching Delhi. Mumbai Police had been searching for him ever since. Originally from Kolkata, Sikari was found to have a criminal background. The police discovered that he was a pimp and had married a sex worker. A few years after the marriage, Sikari murdered his wife, and he was sentenced to life imprisonment by the court for the crime. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he was granted parole due to overcrowding in prisons, but after the parole ended, Sikari fled to Mumbai and began living in a rented house in Wadala.

A police officer disclosed that Sikari had a criminal history and had been associated with a local gang in Kolkata. He had lived in various states and worked as a pimp in the red light areas.

The Wadala TT Police took custody of Sikari from Delhi Police and brought him back to Mumbai, where he was presented in court. The court has remanded him to police custody until August 30. When presented in court, Sikari confessed to his crimes in front of the judge.