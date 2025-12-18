Mumbai Crime: 50-Year-Old Man Arrested for Threatening Malad Builder, Extorting Money

The Malvani Police on Monday arrested a 50-year-old man, identified as Zakir Hussain Safdarali Sayyed alias “Zakir Dot Com”, for allegedly threatening a construction businessman in Malad and extorting money from him over a period of two years. The accused is alleged to have collected over ₹11 lakh as extortion with the help of his two sons. His sons, Aamir Ali Zakir Sayyed and Umed Zakir Sayyed, are also named as co-accused in the case.

According to police, the accused father-son trio had allegedly threatened several people and extorted money from them. Police have initiated a detailed investigation to ascertain whether more victims were targeted by the accused.

The complainant, Salim Mohammad Ghaus Sheikh, resides in the Malvani area of Malad with his wife and three children and runs a construction business. Sheikh earlier worked as an autorickshaw driver, but his livelihood was affected during the COVID-19 pandemic. In January 2021, he entered the construction sector, taking up small contracts such as repair work of chawls and construction of small rooms, gradually expanding his business in the Malvani area.

Police said that in January 2021, Sheikh received a phone call from Zakir Sayyed, who allegedly told him that he would need his permission to carry out construction work in the area. Sayyed allegedly demanded a “hafta” (protection money) and threatened that Sheikh would not be allowed to work in the area if he failed to pay.

Out of fear and to avoid confrontation as his business was growing, Sheikh allegedly met Sayyed near the BMC Colony gate and transferred ₹15,000 online to him. Thereafter, Sayyed and his two sons allegedly continued to threaten Sheikh and demanded money regularly. They allegedly warned him that if payments were delayed, false police complaints would be filed against him.

In January 2022, when Sheikh had taken up repair work at the residence of one Udaykumar Ganesan, the accused allegedly arrived at the site and again demanded money. They allegedly stopped the ongoing work and threatened that it would not be allowed to resume unless money was paid. Sheikh reportedly paid ₹50,000 following which the work was allowed to continue.

Police said that even during periods when Sheikh had no work, the accused continued to threaten him. Fearing for his life, Sheikh allegedly transferred money to them on multiple occasions.

Between January 2021 and December 2023, Sheikh allegedly paid a total of ₹11.14 lakh to the accused as extortion. As the threats continued despite the payments, he finally approached the Malvani Police Station and lodged a complaint.

Based on the complaint, in February 2024, police registered a case against Zakir Sayyed and his two sons for criminal conspiracy, extortion and issuing death threats. While the two sons were named in the case, Zakir had been absconding since February 2024. After a sustained search operation, the Malvani Police arrested him on Monday.

Further investigation is underway.