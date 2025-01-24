Mumbai Crime: Autorickshaw Driver Arrested for Allegedly Raping 20-Year-Old Woman in Goregaon

Mumbai Police arrested an autorickshaw driver, Rajratan Sadashiv Vaival (32), on charges of raping a 20-year-old woman. Vaival, a resident of Khairpada in Waliv, allegedly assaulted the victim on a beach in Virar before bringing her to Mumbai in his autorickshaw on January 21, 2025.

A 20-year-old woman from Nalasopara, Maharashtra, inserted a surgical blade and stones into her private parts after being raped by an auto-rickshaw driver in Mumbai earlier this week, reportedly out of fear of her parents’ reaction. The accused driver was arrested on rape charges, but police later uncovered a more intricate story. The incident came to light when the woman contacted authorities from Ram Mandir railway station in Goregaon, claiming she had been assaulted by the driver after initially stating she had arrived in Mumbai by train earlier that day.

During the investigation, the woman disclosed that she had traveled to Arnala beach in Virar with the auto-rickshaw driver. Unable to secure a room in a guest house due to a lack of identification, they opted to spend the night on the beach. She alleged that the driver raped her there before fleeing the scene.

Following an intensive search, police apprehended the auto-rickshaw driver, identified as Raj Ratan, on Thursday night. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident, including the woman's conflicting statements.

