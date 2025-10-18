Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Gang Cheating Jewellers with Fake “Gold” Biscuits; Three Arrested

The Crime Branch Unit 3 of the Mumbai Police has arrested three members of a gang that duped jewellers by promising to exchange standard gold for real ornaments, but instead handed over brass biscuits polished to look like gold.

According to information received from the Mumbai Crime Branch, the complainant, Naresh Kewalchand Jain, alleged that three men — identified as Ankit Jain, Narpat, and Prashant — hatched a well-planned conspiracy. They gained the complainant’s trust by offering to exchange genuine jewellery for standard gold.

On 1st October 2025, around 1:30 pm, at Mazgaon Circle near the Blues shop, accused Prashant collected gold ornaments weighing 354.460 grams, valued at ₹40,59,843, from the complainant’s employee. However, instead of giving real gold in return, Prashant deceitfully handed over brass biscuits resembling gold.

Taking the matter seriously, Crime Branch Unit 3 began a parallel investigation. CCTV footage from the scene showed Prashant accompanied by another suspect. Further probe revealed that the duo had travelled from Mumbai Central to Borivali by train.

Using technical analysis and CDR (Call Detail Record) tracking, police traced the mobile numbers used by the accused, leading to the identification of Rakesh Karsandas Lilani, who already had two similar cheating cases registered against him.

Based on surveillance in the Nalasopara–Virar–Mira Road area, police discovered that the person who had collected the parcel under the name Prashant was actually Yogesh Madhukar Gothankar. Acting on technical evidence and secret inputs, officers detained Yogesh Gothankar and Rakesh Lilani from Nagindas Pada, Nalasopara.

During interrogation, the duo revealed that the brass biscuits resembling gold were supplied by Mohit Hemant Sharma, to whom they had also handed over the cheated jewellery and used SIM cards. Acting on this information, police arrested Mohit Sharma from Mira Road railway station.

All three accused reportedly confessed that they had similarly duped jewellers in Jodhpur (Rajasthan) and Kolkata (West Bengal) in recent months using the same modus operandi.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has handed over the arrested accused Yogesh Madhukar Gothankar, Rakesh Karsandas Lilani, and Mohit Hemant Sharma to the Byculla Police Station for further investigation.