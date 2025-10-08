Mumbai: Crime Branch Busts Major Gutkha Racket; Banned Tobacco Products Worth Rs 1.14 Crore Seized, 8 Arrested

In a major crackdown against the tobacco mafia, the Mumbai Crime Branch has busted a large cache of banned gutkha and other tobacco products worth over ₹1.14 crore. The police have arrested eight accused in connection with the case after conducting raids at two godowns.

According to officials, the first raid was carried out on October 4 by Unit 6 of the Crime Branch in the Kamaraj Nagar area near the Eastern Express Highway in Ghatkopar. During the operation, police caught a 26-year-old man, identified as Firoz Shaikh, red-handed with banned gutkha worth ₹13.44 lakh.

During interrogation, Shaikh revealed the names of two associates Faizan Ansari (22) and Nawaz Ansari (25) who were reportedly supplying the gutkha to a person named Arif. A case has been registered against the trio under various sections of relevant laws.

Further investigation led Shaikh to confess that he sourced the gutkha from Thane district. Acting on this information, a joint team of Mumbai and Narpoli Police conducted simultaneous raids on two godowns in Thane on October 7.

During these raids, police apprehended drivers, supervisors, and labourers who were found loading the banned products. The operation resulted in the seizure of a huge quantity of gutkha, four vehicles, six mobile phones, and other materials. The total value of the seized goods is estimated to be around ₹1.14 crore.

So far, eight individuals have been arrested in connection with the racket, and they are scheduled to be produced before the court on October 8.

Officials said this is among the biggest actions taken against the illegal gutkha trade in Mumbai in recent times. The Crime Branch stated that similar operations will continue, and strict action will be taken against those involved in the manufacture, storage, or sale of banned tobacco products.