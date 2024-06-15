Mumbai Crime Branch Nabs Accused Who Extorted Traders by Posing as Mathadi Union Official

Crime Branch officials have successfully apprehended Mubeen Sheikh (23), the accused who was extorting money from traders in Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai by posing as an official of the Mathadi Union. Six cases have been registered against Sheikh in Mumbai so far, and investigations have revealed that he has extorted money from ten more people.

According to the Crime Branch, on June 6, Sheikh arrived at CR2 Mall, where construction of a new shop, World of Wine, was underway on the first floor. There, Sheikh approached the foreman, Ramchandra Mandal, claiming to be an official of the Mathadi Union and demanded money. Upon refusal, he threatened to halt the work or set the hotel on fire. Sheikh extorted one thousand rupees from Mandal by threatening him and demanded fifty thousand rupees. Upon learning of this, the owner of World of Wine filed a complaint against Sheikh at the Marine Drive police station.

Upon receiving the complaint, the police registered the case and initiated an investigation. Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 1 team also launched a parallel investigation in this matter. Based on technical investigations, the Crime Branch team arrested Mubeen from the Bandra area.

The Mumbai Crime investigation revealed that Mubeen, a resident of the Khar Danda area, was not a member of any Mathadi organization in the state. He had extorted money from traders in Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai by posing as an official. Six cases of extortion and fraud have been registered against him at Santacruz, Matunga, Tilak Nagar, and Gamdevi police stations in Mumbai. The Crime Branch also found that cases were registered against Mubeen Sheikh in Thane and Navi Mumbai.

To further investigate the case, the Mumbai Crime Branch has handed over the accused to the Marine Drive police.