Mumbai Crime Branch Seizes Huge Cache of Weapons After Baba Siddiqui's Murder, 3 Arrested

After the murder of former state minister Baba Siddiqui, the Mumbai Crime Branch is taking strict measures to curb criminals and stop the smuggling of weapons. In such a situation, the Anti-Extortion Unit has seized a huge cache of weapons. Police have arrested three people - Abhishek Kumar Patel (26), Siddharth Suman alias Golu (23) and Rachit Mandal alias Pushpak (27). All three are residents of Bihar and had reached Mumbai with weapons two days ago.

Acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Extortion Unit laid a trap on Thursday night near Prabhu Hotel Lane on P.D. Melo Road in the Pydhonie area. Police Constable Amol Todkar of the Anti-Extortion Unit received intelligence that the accused were planning to bring a large consignment of arms to the spot. Based on this information, Patel, Golu, and Pushpak were apprehended.

The seizure included two pistols, one revolver, three single-bore country-made firearms, two empty magazines, and 67 live cartridges. The Crime Branch has registered a case at the Pydhonie Police Station and transferred the investigation to the Anti-Extortion Unit.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused had arrived in Mumbai with the weapons two days ago. The police are interrogating them thoroughly to uncover further details about their intentions and connections.