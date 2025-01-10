Mumbai Crime Branch Solves Vile Parle Robbery Case, Two Arrested Including a Woman

Mumbai Crime Branch has solved a high-profile robbery case in Vile Parle, where an elderly woman and her domestic help were tied up and robbed. Two suspects, including a woman who allegedly masterminded the crime, have been arrested.

The Incident:

On January 5, two unidentified individuals broke into a house in the Vile Parle police station jurisdiction. They held an elderly woman and her differently-abled domestic help at knifepoint, tied them up, and stole jewelry and cash worth ₹7.85 lakh. A case was registered under sections 304(4), 126(2), and 3(5) of the BNS at Vile Parle police station.

The Investigation:

Taking the matter seriously, a team led by Inspector Laxmikant Salunkhe from Crime Branch Unit 8 began the investigation. It was soon discovered that a woman was involved in the crime. Based on her interrogation, the main accused was tracked down and arrested from Thane.

The Accused:

The arrested individuals are Babu Anand Sindal (27), a resident of Versova with a previous fraud case registered against him, and Shweta Jayesh Ladge (35), also from Versova. According to police, Shweta was the mastermind behind the robbery.

The Plan:

Crime Branch officials revealed that Shweta was familiar with the complainant and had previously introduced the domestic help, who is hearing and speech impaired, to the household. Shweta shared critical information about the house and its residents with Babu, suggesting the house was an easy target.

Babu, along with an accomplice, executed the robbery according to Shweta’s plan.

Current Status:

Inspector Laxmikant Salunkhe stated that both accused have been handed over to Vile Parle Police for further investigation.

This incident highlights the importance of careful vetting while hiring domestic help and the need for enhanced security measures at home.