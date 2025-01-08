Mumbai: Robbers Flee with Rs 8 Lakh Valuables in Vile Parle After Tying Up Elderly Woman and Maid

In a shocking incident in Vile Parle, two unidentified robbers barged into a house and, taking advantage of the absence of other family members, tied up an elderly woman and her maid before looting valuables worth ₹8 lakh. The stolen items included gold jewelry and cash. The Vile Parle police have registered a case of robbery and launched a search for the culprits, with parallel investigations being conducted by the Crime Branch.

According to police reports, Dattaram Dichwalkar, a 60-year-old property agent, resides on the ground floor of a building in Vile Parle with his family. His 85-year-old mother, who requires assistance due to her age, is cared for by their maid, Sangeeta Kalker (44). The maid reportedly has hearing and speech impairments. On Sunday, the family had gone to a function, leaving the elderly woman and the maid alone at home.

Around 2:30 PM, Dichwalkar and his family returned home to find their flat open. They were horrified to discover his mother and the maid tied up, with their mouths sealed using adhesive tape. After freeing them, the victims revealed that around 12:30 PM, two young men forcibly entered the house, restrained them, and looted valuables. The robbers broke open cupboards and drawers to steal gold ornaments and ₹1.05 lakh in cash, totaling ₹7.85 lakh, before fleeing.

Dichwalkar immediately informed the Vile Parle police, who rushed to the scene and recorded statements from the victims