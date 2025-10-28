Mumbai Crime: Delivery Boy Arrested for Molesting 8-Year-Old Girl in Colaba

A 43-year-old delivery boy has been arrested for allegedly molesting an eight-year-old girl in Mumbai’s Colaba area. The accused, identified as Imran Mohammad Sherkhan, a resident of Cuffe Parade, was taken into custody by the Colaba Police on Monday afternoon.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 26, at the staircase of a building’s first floor in Colaba. The girl’s mother, a 35-year-old complainant, filed a case after her daughter narrated the shocking incident at home.

As per the complaint, the accused approached the child under the pretext of asking for directions. Following the child’s account, her mother immediately approached the Colaba Police Station and lodged a formal complaint. Acting swiftly, the detection staff initiated an investigation and traced the accused using technical inputs. Imran Sherkhan was arrested from his Cuffe Parade residence around 1 p.m. on Monday.

The police have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the law pertaining to sexual offences against minors. Further investigation is underway.