Mumbai Crime: Retired Army Man Arrested for Sexually Assaulting 15-Year-Old Girl in Chembur

The RCF Police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against a 59-year-old retired Army personnel for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl. The shocking incident came to light when the minor was admitted to Sion Hospital with severe abdominal pain, where doctors discovered that she was two months pregnant.

According to police, the accused, who lives in the same building as the survivor, was taken into custody soon after the complaint was filed. He has been remanded to police custody by a special POCSO court for further investigation.

The complainant, a 37-year-old woman who works in housekeeping and resides in Chembur, stated that the victim is her teenage daughter. On Saturday, when her daughter complained of acute abdominal pain, she took her to Sion Hospital for medical examination. After the check-up, doctors informed the mother that the girl was two months pregnant — leaving her shocked. Upon questioning her daughter, the girl revealed that a retired Army “uncle” from their neighbourhood had molested and forcibly assaulted her, warning her not to disclose the incident to anyone.

Police said the abuse took place between 1st September and 6th October 2025. Out of fear, the victim remained silent. However, as her pain worsened over the last few days, she confided in her mother, who then brought her to the hospital. When the pregnancy was confirmed, the mother approached the RCF Police Station and filed a complaint.

Following the complaint, the police immediately registered a case under Sections related to sexual assault and provisions of the POCSO Act. The accused was arrested and produced before court, which granted police custody. Investigators have also confirmed that both the victim and the accused lived in the same building, and that the accused is a retired Army serviceman.

Police are conducting further medical and forensic examinations as part of the ongoing probe.