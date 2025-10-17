Mumbai Crime: Six Held for Kidnapping and Extortion of Gold Dealer Worth Rs 79 Lakh

The Lokmanya Tilak (LT) Marg Police in Mumbai have arrested six individuals, including a woman, for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a gold trader before extorting gold and cash worth nearly ₹79.38 lakh from him.

According to police officials, the incident took place on the night of October 14, 2025, at around 10:30 pm. The complainant was standing near his residential building at Old Hanuman Galli, when a WagonR car stopped near him. Three unidentified men and a woman forcibly pushed him into the vehicle and took him to an undisclosed location in Parel. The victim was confined in a room on the third floor of a building there.

At the location, two men identified as Tarak Maiti and Raghunath Maiti confronted the complainant over a dispute related to an old gold transaction. They allegedly assaulted him while the four abductors remained present at the spot. Working together, the accused threatened and coerced the complainant, forcing him to hand over 591 grams of gold valued at ₹76.23 lakh, ₹15,000 through Google Pay, and ₹2.99 lakh via cheque, amounting to a total of ₹79.37 lakh.

After managing to report the matter, the complainant approached the LT Marg Police Station, where a case was registered under sections 140(2), 61(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The six accused arrested in the case have been identified as Tarak Maiti (35) and Raghunath Maiti (34), both goldsmiths from Nerul, Navi Mumbai; Deepak Mahadik (45), a dog trainer from Worli; Alka Mahadik (35), a garment seller from Sewri; Rahul Dive (30), a driver from Shivajinagar, Govandi; and Sunil Gorai (28), a goldsmith from Kalbadevi.

All the arrested accused have been remanded in police custody till October 18, 2025. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 2, Mohit Kumar Garg, confirmed the arrests and stated that further investigation is underway.

During the operation, the police seized 591 grams of gold worth approximately ₹75 lakh along with ₹2.35 lakh in cash from the accused.