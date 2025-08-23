Mumbai: Police Arrest Man for Allegedly Molesting Woman at Kurla Station Staircase

Mumbai: A 21-year-old Teenager has been accused of molesting a 23-year-old girl in Mumbai's Kurla station on Friday near staircase. Victim alleged that accused has touched her inappropriately, while she was walking down the bridge. Accused Yeshu Balchakra, a Dharavi resident who works at a pharmacy has been arrested by Mumbai police following the victims complaint.

According to FPJ report, police stated that this incident occurred at around 11.23 am, While walking on the SCMT side bridge towards A/2 and talking on her mobile phone, the woman was allegedly inappropriately touched by the accused. She subsequently filed a complaint. Police has registered a case under Section 74 (assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Friday and arrested the accused.

In separate incident a government woman officer was allegedly molested by an auto-rickshaw driver over a fare dispute at the main railway station on Monday evening, August 11. The accused also snatched her bag and mobile phone and assaulted traffic police personnel who rushed to her aid, throwing away their e-challan machine.

Also Read: Mumbai: 5-Year-Old Boy's Body Found in Kushinagar Express Train Toilet at LTT, Murder Suspected

The incident occurred when the 36-year-old officer, posted near Bhagwan Mahavir Chowk, reached the station from her office. The accused, identified as Yusuf Mohammad Ansari (27) of Daulatabad in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, allegedly argued over the fare, touched her inappropriately, abused her, and threatened her before snatching her belongings.