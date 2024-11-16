Mumbai Crime: Three Members of 'Bol Bachchan Gang' Arrested for Large-Scale Fraud

Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 7 has uncovered a gang known for duping people through deceptive conversations. The gang, infamously called the "Bol Bachchan Gang," used clever tactics to defraud unsuspecting individuals. The police have arrested three accused: Shailendra Dashrath Pawar (27), Prakash Lahuji Kale (35), and Sameer Naseer Beg (20). Over two dozen cases are registered against these individuals in Mumbai and nearby districts.

According to a senior official from the Mumbai Crime Branch, the case came to light on September 26, 2024, when a woman filed a complaint at the Shahu Nagar Police Station. In her FIR, she stated that the accused approached her, claiming their employer had recently become a father and was distributing biscuits and chips to celebrate. Gaining her trust, they convinced her to part with her gold chain and ring. Realizing she had been cheated by the gang, she promptly reported the incident to the police.

After receiving the complaint, the Crime Branch launched an investigation based on CCTV footage. Acting on a tip-off, the police apprehended the accused on November 14. During questioning, the trio confessed to their crimes, revealing their modus operandi. They targeted elderly women, often promising free sarees, ration, or even falsely celebrating an employer’s child’s birth to gain trust and commit fraud.

The investigation is ongoing, and the police are working to uncover more details about the gang's operations and recover stolen items.