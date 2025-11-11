Mumbai Crime: Woman Ends Life After Alleged Domestic Abuse; Husband Booked for Abetment

Mumbai:A 26-year-old woman was found dead at her residence in Taloja on November 7. As per the initially reeports her tragic death is a case of suspected suicide linked to prolonged domestic abuse. Deceased woman identified as Mehak Shaikh's father lodged a complaint Sir J.J. Marg Police. Police have registered a case of abetment to suicide and harassment against her husband, Mohammad Imran Mohammad Dawood Shaikh.

According to the complaint filed by deceased father, Sharafuddin Chand Usmani, Mehak married to Mohammad Imran Mohammad Dawood Shaikh on September 20, 2019. Since marriage Mehak is victim of physical and Mental abuse and not only her husband but her in-laws are also equally responsible for the harassment. Father reportedly said deceased was scalded with hot oil by her sister-in-law, being kicked in the abdomen while pregnant, and being physically assaulted multiple times by her husband.

Mehak's father alleges that Imran and Alia physically abused her during her pregnancy over household disputes. Her husband reportedly pushed her against a wall, injuring her hand. Mehak endured the abuse due to family pressure. According to FPJ reports, Months before Mehak death her in-laws were harassing her over financial demands. Reportedly, they pressured her to extort money from her parents, threatening to sell or harm their daughter if she refused.

Frustrated with the constant torcher, Mehak returned to her parents house in Taloja, while her parents were in Agra. Later she sent message to her family saying sorry she can't take this anymore and afterwards her body was found at her residence.

Mehak's family provided voice recordings to the police, detailing the mental and physical abuse she suffered before her death. These recordings were submitted as evidence, leading Sir J.J. Marg Police to file an FIR against Imran Shaikh under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for abetment to suicide, cruelty, and domestic violence. Police sources confirm an ongoing investigation, with forensic analysis of Mehak’s final video and messages underway.