Mumbai Customs Confiscates 42.898 Kg Hydroponic Weed , Arrests Five Passengers

In a major crackdown against narcotics smuggling, officers of the Airport Commissionerate under Mumbai Customs Zone–III intercepted five passengers arriving from Bangkok and seized a total of 42.898 kg of hydroponic weed during the night duty operation of 10–11 December.

According to Customs officials, the action was taken in four separate cases registered at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Officials said that three passengers were detained based on profiling, leading to the recovery of 33.888 kg of hydroponic weed, valued at approximately ₹33.88 crore in the illicit market. All three passengers had arrived on different flights from Bangkok and were subsequently arrested under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

In another operation based on specific intelligence, Customs officers intercepted two passengers who had landed from Bangkok on a Thai Airways flight. A further 9.010 kg of hydroponic weed, worth around ₹9.01 crore, was recovered from them. Both individuals were placed under arrest in accordance with the NDPS Act.

Customs authorities said investigations are underway to identify the source of the contraband and possible links to organised drug trafficking networks.

Further probe is in progress.