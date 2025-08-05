Mumbai: Customs Seize Gold and Narcotics Worth ₹6.41 Crore in Major Crackdown at International Airport

In a major crackdown on smuggling attempts, the Airport Commissionerate of Mumbai Customs Zone-III seized gold and narcotic substances worth over ₹6.41 crore during operations conducted on August 3 and 4, 2025, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport. Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the seizures, which were made in two separate cases.

On August 3, 2025, a transit passenger at the airport discreetly handed over 1.51 kg of gold dust, valued at approximately ₹1.39 crore, to an airport staff member. The gold, concealed in wax and molded into four pieces, was recovered by officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) after intercepting the staff member. The individual has been arrested under the relevant provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

In another incident on August 4, 2025, a passenger arriving from Bangkok was intercepted by Customs officials at CSMI Airport. Upon thorough inspection, officials recovered 5.027 kg of greenish lumps suspected to be hydroponic marijuana, also known as weed, concealed inside vacuum-sealed packets in a trolley bag. The seized narcotics are estimated to be worth around ₹5 crore. The accused has been arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Customs officials have reiterated their commitment to curbing smuggling and ensuring the safety and security of the nation’s borders. Further investigations are underway in both cases.