Mumbai Customs Seize ₹11.32 Crore Worth of Hydroponic Marijuana at CSMI Airport

In a major crackdown on narcotics smuggling, Customs officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport seized 11.322 kg of hydroponic marijuana, commonly known as weed, during a late-night operation on December 19-20, 2024. The confiscated contraband is estimated to have an illicit market value of approximately ₹11.32 crore.

Based on meticulous spot profiling, the officials intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok. Upon thorough inspection, they discovered the narcotics concealed in vacuum-sealed plastic pouches, cleverly hidden inside a trolley bag.

The passenger was immediately arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act of 1985. Further investigations into the case are underway to uncover possible links to international smuggling networks.

This successful operation highlights the vigilance and efficiency of Mumbai Customs in combating drug trafficking at one of India’s busiest airports.