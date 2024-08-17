Mumbai Customs Seize ₹4.83 Crore Worth of Cocaine from Kenyan National at Airport

In a major operation, the Airport Commissionerate of Mumbai Customs, Zone-III, seized 482.66 grams of cocaine, valued at approximately ₹4.83 crore, during the night of August 15-16, 2024. The contraband was found concealed within the body cavity of a Kenyan national.

The passenger, identified as a resident of Kakamega, Kenya, had arrived in Mumbai on Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 640 from Addis Ababa. Upon interception, customs officials recovered seven capsules containing a white powder, later confirmed to be cocaine. The total net weight of the seized narcotic was approximately 482.66 grams, with an estimated market value of ₹4,82,60,000.

The Kenyan national has been arrested, and further investigations are underway to uncover any broader network involved in the smuggling operation.

Customs officials have reiterated their commitment to combating drug trafficking and ensuring the safety of air travel in India.