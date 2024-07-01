Mumbai Customs Seizes 18.11 Kg Gold Worth Rs. 11.23 Cr in 24 Cases

Mumbai Customs seized over 18.11 kg of gold valued at Rs. 11.23 crore in a series of 24 cases between June 25 and June 30. According to ANI reports, the gold was discovered concealed in various ways, including inside sweet boxes, undergarments, and on or in the bodies of passengers.

Nine passengers were arrested in connection with these smuggling attempts, authorities said.

In a separate incident, on June 26, Mumbai Customs seized a substantial quantity of contraband, including cigarettes, e-cigarettes, and tobacco/gutkha, with a combined value exceeding Rs. 10 crores, from the Taloja area of Mumbai. Officials disclosed that the operation, executed on June 25, resulted in the confiscation of approximately 10,000 kilograms of goods, equivalent to about 74 lakh sticks of cigarettes.

"On 25.06.2024, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone III carried out destruction of 10,000 kgs of confiscated/seized cigarettes ( 74 lakh sticks approx), e-cigarettes & Tobacco/Gutkha, valued at Rs. 10.60 crore at facility of Mumbai Waste Management Limited, Taloja," Mumbai customs said in a post on X.