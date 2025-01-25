Mumbai Cyber Crime News : Woman Duped of Rs 7.14 Lakh Over Fake KBC Lottery Win in Borivali

In a shocking incident in Mumbai's Borivali area, a 58-year-old woman was duped by two cyber fraudsters who falsely claimed she had won a ₹10 lakh lottery through Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). The fraudsters extracted a total of ₹7.14 lakh from her under the pretense of processing fees and other formalities. The Borivali police have registered a case of fraud against the two accused and launched an investigation.

The victim, a resident of Borivali with hearing and speech impairments, received a suspicious link on her mobile phone on August 10, 2024. Upon opening the link, she was informed that she had won a ₹10 lakh KBC lottery. The fraudsters then asked her to share sensitive information such as her bank account details, Aadhaar card, and PAN card.

Initially, the woman transferred ₹2,000 as instructed. Subsequently, the fraudsters repeatedly called her, demanding more money to process the prize transfer. Between August 27 and October 18, 2024, she transferred a total of ₹7.14 lakh to the bank account details provided by the accused.

Despite making the payments, the promised ₹10 lakh prize was never transferred to her account. When she questioned the fraudsters, they demanded additional money. Upon refusing, one of the fraudsters allegedly threatened her with legal action.

Sensing something was wrong, the woman shared her ordeal with her daughter and son-in-law. Realizing it was a case of cyber fraud, they advised her to file a police complaint. Since the woman has hearing and speech challenges, her son-in-law lodged the complaint on her behalf at the Borivali police station.

Based on the complaint, the Borivali police registered a case of cheating and misappropriation against the two unidentified cyber fraudsters. Investigators are working on tracing the accused, and a special team has been deployed to ensure their swift arrest.

This incident serves as a reminder to stay cautious of online scams and avoid sharing personal information or transferring money to unknown individuals.