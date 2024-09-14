Mumbai Cyber Police Arrest Two for Obscene Social Media Remarks Targeting Woman Politician

Mumbai South Cyber Police's unit has arrested two individuals for allegedly posting obscene comments on social media targeting a woman leader from a political party. The accused were presented before the court on Saturday, and the court has sent them to police custody.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Jagnnath alias Tushar Dilip Hatte (30) and Sunny Parkhe (24). According to the information provided by the police, a woman office-bearer of a political party had lodged a complaint at the South Cyber Police Station in Mumbai three months ago. As per the complaint, the accused had posted a video on their Facebook and Instagram accounts that contained obscene and controversial remarks about women leaders in political parties.

Based on this complaint, the South Cyber Police registered a case and, following a technical investigation, arrested Jagnnath alias Tushar Dilip Hatte (30) and Sunny Parkhe (24) from Pune. The police are also on the lookout for others involved in posting the reel related to the woman office-bearer and those who made additional obscene comments. The arrested individuals were produced before the Esplanade Court on Saturday, where they were remanded to police custody for further investigation.

