Mumbai Cylinder Blast: 9 Injured After House Roof Collapses Due to Gas Cylinder Explosion in Chembur (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 6, 2024 10:45 AM2024-06-06T10:45:37+5:302024-06-06T10:45:42+5:30
At least nine persons were injured after an LPG cylinder exploded in Mumbai's Chembur area on Thursday morning, June ...
At least nine persons were injured after an LPG cylinder exploded in Mumbai's Chembur area on Thursday morning, June 6. Due to blast the entire roof of a house and shop collapsed.
The incident took place at around 7.30 am in a one-storey house located on C G Gidwani Marg in Chembur. A blaze erupted after the blast and the impact of the explosion damaged the structure, an official said.
Visuals From the Site
Chembur, Mumbai: 9 people were seriously injured as the entire roof of a house and shop collapsed due to a cylinder blast. pic.twitter.com/9amNBVf3GG— IANS (@ians_india) June 6, 2024
Two of the injured were minors. All the injured persons were rushed to the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi area. Firefighters extinguished the blaze by 8:08 AM.