Mumbai Cylinder Blast: 9 Injured After House Roof Collapses Due to Gas Cylinder Explosion in Chembur (Watch Video)

At least nine persons were injured after an LPG cylinder exploded in Mumbai's Chembur area on Thursday morning, June 6. Due to blast the entire roof of a house and shop collapsed.

The incident took place at around 7.30 am in a one-storey house located on C G Gidwani Marg in Chembur. A blaze erupted after the blast and the impact of the explosion damaged the structure, an official said.

Two of the injured were minors. All the injured persons were rushed to the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi area. Firefighters extinguished the blaze by 8:08 AM.